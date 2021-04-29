Kamala Harris agrees with Tim Scott that the US is not racist, but says racism must not be ignored

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday agreed with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott that the United States is not a racist country, but added that the nation has a history of racism that cannot be overlooked.

During a Thursday morning appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America," Harris was asked to react to comments from Scott -- made during the Republican response to President Joe Biden's joint address to Congress -- that the US is not a racist country. Scott waded into an array of hot-button policy debates and issues during his speech, including infrastructure, voting rights, policing reform and racism and discrimination, saying at one point that "America is not a racist country."

"No. I don't think America is a racist country but we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today," Harris said. "I applaud the President for always having the ability and the courage, frankly, to speak the truth about it."

Harris noted that domestic terrorism manifested by White supremacists is "one of the greatest threats to our national security."