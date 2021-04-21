Juventus and Man Utd shares plunge as Super League plan collapses

Liverpool club owner John W. Henry, thought to be one of the principal drivers behind the European Super League, issued an apology after the plan collapsed 48 hours after it was first launched.

Investors have rendered their verdict on the European Super League: it's dead.

Stock market gains made by breakaway clubs Juventus and Manchester United have been erased after all six English clubs that had committed to the controversial project decided to pull out late on Tuesday, followed by three more teams on Wednesday.

Shares in Juventus dropped 12% in Milan on Wednesday, bringing the stock below its closing price on Friday, the final trading session before the shock announcement of the new league. Manchester United's stock, which trades in New York, dropped more than 6% on Tuesday and was heading even lower in premarket trading.

Following a huge outcry from soccer's governing bodies, the elected leaders of France and Britain, and legions of their own fans, the architects of the Super League have admitted defeat.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham were followed out of the project by AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atlético Madrid, leaving only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said he didn't think the project could continue.