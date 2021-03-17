Justin Long, the 'I'm a Mac' actor, defects from Apple

"I'm a Mac" actor Justin Long is now a PC guy.

Nearly two decades ago, Long extolled the benefits of Mac computers while playing one opposite John Hodgman's PC in Apple's iconic "Get a Mac" commercials. Now, in a pointed jab at Apple, Long is featured in a new Intel ad where he appears much more excited about new Intel-based PCs than the latest Mac laptops.

"Hello, I'm a — Justin. Just a real person, doing a real comparison between Mac and PC," Long says in the new Intel commercial, an obvious play on the "Hello, I'm a Mac" intro to the old Apple ads.

"These are all PCs," Long says as he surveys a collection of laptops in the new ad. "Oh yeah, Intel! Nice. My face just unlocked that, that's so cool. And I've never seen a screen like that on a laptop."

He moves on to look at the Mac lineup: "So these are the newer Macs? Okay. So, gray and gray-er."

The new commercial is the latest exchange of not-so-friendly fire between Intel and Apple in recent months.