Justice Sonia Sotomayor was targeted by gunman, federal judge tells '60 Minutes'

US District Court Judge Esther Salas said that a gunman who killed her son and wounded her husband in 2020 had also set his sights on Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, according to a CBS News "60 Minutes" report airing Sunday.

Salas said that authorities found a dossier on Sotomayor in a locker used by the assailant, Roy Den Hollander, a lawyer who had a case before Salas and took his own life after killing her son Daniel.

"They found another gun, a Glock, more ammunition. But the most troubling thing they found was a manila folder with a workup on Justice Sonia Sotomayor," Salas said in the interview.

A Supreme Court spokeswoman declined to comment on the report, saying the court does "not discuss security as a matter of court policy."