Justice Department won't pursue charges against officers in Tamir Rice shooting

Prosecutors said that because the officers' stated that Loehmann thought Rice was going for a gun, the Justice Department would have to prove that "1) Tamir was not reaching for his gun; and 2) that Officer Loehmann did not perceive that Tamir was reaching for his gun, despite his consistent statements to the contrary."

Federal officials said video footage was grainy, shot from a distance, didn't show all of the incident and does not provide detail.

The prosecutors looked at video evidence from the incident as well as officer statements, witness interviews and statements from experts.

CNN has reached out to the Loehmann, Garmback and the Rice family for comment.

Loehmann was fired in May 2017, not for the shooting, but because investigators found he wasn't truthful about his employment history when he applied for the job, officials said.

Garmback was suspended for 10 days because he violated tactical rules relating to how he drove up to the site where Rice was shot that day.

Loehmann shot Rice after a witness called 911 to report that someone was brandishing a gun in a park. The caller noted that the person was "probably a juvenile" and that the gun was "probably fake," records show.