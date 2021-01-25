Justice Department watchdog investigating possible attempt to overturn election results

The Justice Department's internal watchdog will investigate whether any department official sought to have the department overturn President Joe Biden's election win.

The office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz is launching "an investigation into whether any former or current DOJ official engaged in an improper attempt to have DOJ seek to alter the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election," it announced Monday.

The probe comes on the heels of reports from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal that former President Donald Trump attempted to use his Justice Department to challenge the election results, an effort that included the possibility of Trump ousting then-acting Attorney General Jeffery Rosen.

The Times said in a report published Friday that Jeffrey Clark, a lawyer for the DOJ, nearly convinced Trump earlier this month to remove Rosen and use the department to undo Georgia's election results.