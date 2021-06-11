Justice Department watchdog asked to investigate data seizure as House Democrats discuss impacts of leak probe

"If they refuse, they are subject to being subpoenaed and compelled to testify under oath," the Democrats said in a statement.

"This issue should not be partisan; under the Constitution, Congress is a co-equal branch of government and must be protected from an overreaching executive, and we expect that our Republican colleagues will join us in getting to the bottom of this serious matter," Schumer and Durbin said.

White House calls reports 'appalling'

In the Biden administration's first on-camera reaction Friday, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield called the reports "appalling."

"The reports of the behavior of the attorney general under Donald Trump are appalling," Bedingfield said during an appearance on MSNBC from Cornwall, England.

Bedingfield suggested President Joe Biden has a "very different relationship" with the Justice Department than his predecessor, calling out the Trump administration's "abuse of power" with the department, and adding that the Biden administration's Justice Department is "run very, very differently."

Biden, Bedingfield said, "respects the independence of the Justice Department, and it's a critically important part of how he governs."