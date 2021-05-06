Justice Department warns Arizona Senate president of civil rights violations in 2020 election audit

The first, according to Karlan, is regarding reports that suggest the ballots, elections systems, and election materials in the Maricopa County audit are "no longer under the ultimate control of state and local election officials and are not being adequately safeguarded by contractors at an insecure facility, and are at risk of being lost, stolen, altered, compromised or destroyed."

Federal law requires state and local officials maintain ballots and election materials for 22 months. After a legal battle, an Arizona judge sided with the Senate when it issued a subpoenaed for the Maricopa County ballots and election machines. However, Maricopa County refused to participate in the counting. The letter also notes that the Arizona Senate could give custody of the materials to others, but must retain ultimate control.

"We have a concern that Maricopa County election records, which are required by federal law to be retained and preserved, are no longer under the ultimate control of elections officials, are not being adequately safeguarded by contractors, and are at risk of damage or loss," Karlan wrote.

CNN has reached out to Fann's office for comment.