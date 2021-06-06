Justice Department treats journalists like drug gangs, New York Times reporter says

Goldman said his phone records had been similarly collected during the Obama administration, which promised to change its policies. The rules are too easily changed from administration to administration, Goldman argued, saying a law should be codified to prevent this sort of occurrence in the future.

"They vowed to change the guidelines to make them stricter because of what these prosecutors in the US attorney's office in DC had in fact done — and they turn around and they did it again!" Goldman said. "And there are no consequences at all. There should be teeth to these guidelines, it should be codified. There needs to be enforcement action so when prosecutors take these outrageous steps they're held accountable. And they're not."

Spying on journalists "is an affront to the First Amendment," CNN Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter said Sunday, who applauded the Biden administration's new policy. But CNN Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins agreed with Goldman that the Justice Department could easily revert back to it's old ways.

"Just because they change their policy doesn't mean it will be the policy going forward," she noted.