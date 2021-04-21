Justice Department to investigate Minneapolis policing practices after George Floyd's death

The announcement from the Justice Department comes after the guilty verdicts against Chauvin for Floyd's murder. A bystander video captured Chauvin kneeling on the neck and back of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, for 9 minutes and 29 seconds on May 25, 2020.

Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder and up to 10 years for manslaughter. Three other officers facing charges in Floyd's death-- Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane -- are expected to go on trial in August.

The new civil investigation is separate from an independent federal criminal investigation into the death of Floyd, which was first announced in May 2020 under the Trump administration and is still ongoing, according to the attorney general.

The civil investigation will be handled by the Justice Department's civil rights division and the US Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota, Garland said.

