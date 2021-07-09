Justice Department releases videos of 1/6 cop-dragging attack near pro-Trump rioter who died

The Justice Department released new police body camera footage showing officers wading into the crowd to save a pro-Trump rioter who was trampled, only to be stripped of their protective gear, dragged down a set of stairs and attacked with crutches, flagpoles, batons and bare hands. CNN's Ry…

The Justice Department released new police body camera footage Friday showing one of the most disturbing assaults during the Capitol insurrection -- where three officers waded into the crowd to save a pro-Trump rioter who was trampled, only to be stripped of their protective gear, dragged down a set of stairs and attacked with crutches, flagpoles, batons and bare hands.

The DOJ released the videos after CNN and other outlets sued for access. All of the officers involved in this incident worked for Washington, DC's police force. They were identified by initials in court filings.

Officer AW stepped out of a tunnel where police were congregated and into the crowd to help Rosanne Boyland, 34, a rioter and QAnon supporter who was trampled by the mob. She died of an accidental drug overdose, according to Washington, DC's chief medical examiner. Boyland's body is seen in some of the new videos, which also show her friend screaming for assistance.