Justice Department releases video of attack on Capitol Police officer

Another two clips, which the Justice Department has not yet made available, captured Sicknick pacing alone on a Capitol terrace away from the crowd, then cradling his head and kneeling in pain after the attack.

Khater and his co-defendant George Tanios are charged with 10 federal criminal counts related to their participation in the riot and for assaulting the three police with the spray. The Justice Department hasn't linked Sicknick's death a day after to the attack, and a medical examiner recently ruled he died of strokes, deemed to be natural causes.

At a court hearing in Clarksburg, West Virginia, previously, the Justice Department played these clips one after another, narrating the attack and the police officers' physical reactions to it. At the hearing on Tuesday in Washington, DC, prosecutors played and narrated the clips to a judge.

Khater and Tanios are due in court again next week. Both have pleaded not guilty and argued the attack wasn't intentional, and that they are not dangerous if they were to be released.

'An assault on our nation's home'

The judge who oversaw the March proceedings where the videos were first shown, Michael Aloi, reacted strongly to the videos shown in court, especially of the police officers suffering from the chemicals in their eyes.