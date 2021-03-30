Justice Department investigating Matt Gaetz as part of broader trafficking probe into another Florida politician

But Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the top Republican on the panel, said in a statement to CNN Wednesday that Gaetz should remain on the committee.

"I believe Matt Gaetz. He should not be removed from the Judiciary Committee," Jordan said.

McCarthy said Wednesday on Fox News there were "serious implications," and he would remove him from the House Judiciary Committee if they were true. He said that he had not yet spoken to Gaetz but planned to later Wednesday.

"Those are serious implications. If it comes out to be true, yes we would remove him if that was the case. But right now Matt Gaetz has said that it's not true and we don't have any information. So let's get all the information," McCarthy said.

The Times reported Tuesday that it was not clear how Gaetz met the 17-year-old girl, but that federal investigators were examining encounters that allegedly took place about two years ago, according to two of their sources.

Gaetz told the newspaper in an interview that his lawyers had been in contact with the Justice Department. He said they were told he was the subject, not the target, of an investigation.