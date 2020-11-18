'Just ridiculous': CNN speaks to Georgia voter the Trump campaign falsely accused of casting ballot in the name of a dead woman

Corbitt-Dominguez said the deceased woman's voter registration was canceled in 2019, because of her death that year, and that there is no record of someone re-registering in her name or voting in her name in the 2020 election.

"We regret any stress caused to Ms. Christiansen's family as a result of this misinformation. Unfortunately we are aware that there are individuals circulating misinformation intended to undermine trust in the elections system," Corbitt-Dominguez said in a statement.

The Trump campaign did not respond to CNN's Monday and Tuesday requests for comment on its false claim about Christiansen. But the President himself is not showing any sign of backing down.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump tweeted the words "DEAD PEOPLE VOTED" -- and linked to the article in which Carlson made the false accusations about Christiansen and the two other Georgia residents CNN has already shown were legal voters.