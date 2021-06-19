Juneteenth by the Numbers 2021

901 - Days from the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, and General Orders, No. 3, notifying enslaved people of their emancipation on June 19, 1865.

158 - Years since January 1, 1863, the date President Abraham Lincoln issued the final Emancipation Proclamation, freeing those enslaved.

156 - Years since Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger (Union Army) first read the proclamation, General Orders, No. 3, in Galveston, Texas, notifying enslaved people of their emancipation, on June 19, 1865..

149 - Age of the oldest Juneteenth celebration in the world, first held in 1872 in Emancipation Park in Houston.