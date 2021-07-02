July 4 travel will be back with a vengeance as Americans 'get back to living life'

Road trips are more popular than ever

The 47.7 million Americans that AAA forecasts will travel more than 50 miles between Thursday and Monday rivals the record-setting 2019 figure of 48.9 million.

The number of vacationers packing the car for a road trip, AAA expects, will be the largest ever: 43.6 million.

That means roads in vacation hot spots will see an even larger influx of traffic.

The transportation data firm Inrix says many cities -- from New York to Los Angeles -- are experiencing less traffic than usual this time of year, as many workers continue to sign in from home. Washington, D.C. traffic is 13 percentage points below usual, and San Francisco is down 21 percentage points. Both numbers are still higher than this time in 2020, when only 34.2 million people hit the road, AAA said.

But the story is different in the nation's tourist hubs. Nine cities in Florida -- including Tampa and Orlando -- are seeing more traffic than usual.

"This is going to be a robust travel season," said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross.