Judge reinstates third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death

The second-degree murder charge alleges that Chauvin unintentionally caused Floyd's death while committing third-degree assault, and the second-degree manslaughter charge alleges that Chauvin caused Floyd's death by his "culpable negligence."

If convicted, Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

The charges are to be considered separate, so Chauvin could be convicted of all, some or none of them.

David Weinstein, a former prosecutor who has closely followed the case, said that the charges each represent a different level of intent, so jurors will have more options to consider during deliberations.

"Choices like this can also allow for a compromise verdict by the jury," he said. "The defense would have preferred an all or nothing choice for jurors."

How we got here