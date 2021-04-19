Judge in Derek Chauvin trial says Rep. Maxine Waters' comments may be grounds for appeal

The defense had moved for a mistrial Monday over recent publicity in the case, including TV shows and comments by Waters. Nelson noted that the trial had not only been in the news, but recently included in two fictional TV shows and what he described as "threats" against the sanctity of the jury process by Waters over the weekend.

Cahill said that he was aware of Waters' comments about "the unacceptability of anything less than a murder conviction and talk about being confrontational."

"I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function," Cahill added later. "I think if they want to give their opinions, they should do so in a respectful and in a manner that is consistent with their oath to the Constitution, to respect a coequal branch of government."

"Their failure to do so, I think, is abhorrent, but I don't think it's prejudiced us with additional material that would prejudice this jury," he said, adding that "a congresswoman's opinion really doesn't matter a whole lot."

Waters has not responded to CNN's requests for comment.