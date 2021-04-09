Judge expected to rule whether or not NRA can file for bankruptcy, which could pave the way for move to Texas

In August 2020, James sued the NRA -- which is registered as a nonprofit in New York -- seeking to dismantle the organization and accused senior leadership of violating state charity laws by using millions for personal use and tax fraud.

James singled out LaPierre in the suit.

"In his nearly three decades as executive vice-president, Wayne LaPierre ran the day-to-day operations of the NRA and exploited the organization for his and his family's financial benefit, and the benefit of a close circle of NRA staff, board members, and vendors," James said in a press announcement.

The NRA called James' suit "politically motivated" and counter-sued her office later that month.

In testimony, LaPierre defended his use of a friend's yacht, named "Illusions," staffed with a crew and cook, as necessary for his security after a number of school shootings including at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012 and Parkland in 2018.

LaPierre was questioned in testimony about why he didn't pay the boat's owner, Hollywood producer Stanton McKenzie for its use.