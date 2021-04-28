Judge denies media request for Andrew Brown videos, but allows family to view recordings

He also ruled that, even if the media was able to petition for release, the factors in the statute did not weigh in favor of release.

The judge went on partly grant the sheriff's petition, allowing the disclosure of the body camera footage to the family of Brown and one their legal representatives.

The disclosure means the family and an attorney can view the videos but will not be given their own copies or allowed to make recordings.

The judge also ruled that the deputies' identifying information, such as their faces and badge numbers, must be blurred before being shown to the family.

The judge indicated that he may rule to release the video to the family at a later time, meaning they would have full access to the video.

Family attorney: This was ... 'an extrajudicial killing'

On Tuesday, one of the attorneys representing Brown's family expressed outrage at newly obtained surveillance video showing deputies arriving on the scene April 21.