Judge Amy Berman Jackson strikes again

The hearing was high drama -- unusual for the federal judiciary, especially compared to the halls of Congress and the White House, where cameras capture Washington's most performative moments.

Setting a tone

As of March, Jackson has been on the bench for a decade.

Before her appointment from President Barack Obama, she worked as a line prosecutor and then a defense attorney, gaining experience in high-profile trials, in courtrooms like the one she now presides over. Defense attorneys who acknowledge her experience working in their shoes now say she isn't particularly sympathetic to any side of a case.

Her responses to Stone's Instagram and the Justice Department's more recent handling of the obstruction memo to Barr aren't out of line, they say, given that judges don't like to be threatened or railroaded in their cases.

"All of the things she's taken umbrage at, they're well within the mainstream reaction," said one defense attorney, who declined to use his name because he appears before Jackson in court.