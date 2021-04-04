Jordan accuses former crown prince of attempt to 'destabilize' country's security

"I'm in my home alone with my wife, our young children and I wanted to make this recording, so that it is clear to the world, that what you see and hear in terms of the official line is not a reflection of the realities on the ground," he said in the video.

Arrests and isolation

Hamzah also said he had been cut off from most forms of communication and put into isolation due to concern over criticism of the government or King Abdullah.

"I had a visit from the Chief of the General staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces this morning, in which he informed me that I was not allowed to go out to communicate with people or to meet with them, because that in the meetings that I had been present in or on social media relating the visits that I've made, there's been criticism of the government or the King," he said in the video, which the BBC says was sent to it by the prince's lawyer.

"I asked him if I was the one criticizing, he said no. He said, but this was a warning from him, from the chief of police, and from the chief of the security services, the Mukhabarat (intelligence service) that I should not leave my house."