Join the jump rope craze and burn more calories than jogging

Jump roping is like meditation for Elevate Rope founder and CEO Geraldo Alken.

"When you're jumping rope, you need to be present, in the moment. If you're not present, you're going to trip up," he said. "When I pick up this rope, I just enter some kind of new realm, another world. It's just me and this rope and my music, and you can just let go of everything around you. And that's just the best feeling."

Crawl before you jump

Before jumping into this high-intensity meditation, Santas warns that people who aren't in good shape could get injured if they don't ease into it and warm up properly.

"There's no way to do jump roping that isn't vigorous-intensity because if you slow the rope down too much it's not going to work right. So, it's vigorous right out of the gate," she said.

Both Santas and Flymen recommend beginners start with a short session, like five to 10 minutes. "People think jump roping looks easy but it's not at all," Flymen said.

After a year of jumping, Flymen decided not to return to her sales job and is making money sharing her jump rope journey on social media. Her lockdown hobby became her job.

"I'm disappointed I didn't discover this sooner, and I just want everyone to know what they can achieve with jump rope," Flymen said.