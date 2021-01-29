Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is 66% effective in global trial, but 85% effective against severe disease, company says

Fauci said the results would look even better if Janssen did not have to compete against the 94% and 95% efficacy seen in trials of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — even though the latter are calculated from overall symptomatic disease, while Johnson & Johnson's figures reference only moderate and severe cases.

"You know what the problem is? If this were out there and we didn't have the Moderna 94-95% .... We would have said wow, a 72% effective vaccine that's even more effective against severe disease is really terrific," he said in a telephone interview.

"But now we're always judging it against 94 to 95%. Having said that, this is a vaccine that could have use particularly in developing countries to keep people out of the hospital. It has a very good efficacy against severe disease," Fauci added.

Trial differences

Johnson & Johnson's Mammen pushed back against comparing its vaccine with those from Moderna and Pfizer.

"It's really hard to compare numbers head-to-head right now without running a study with two vaccines," he said.