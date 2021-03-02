John Roberts has another chance to diminish the Voting Rights Act

As a young lawyer in the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations, Roberts wrote that voting-rights law interfered with state authority. It was a theme he carried to the bench.

Soon after joining the Supreme Court in 2005, Roberts wrote in a 2006 voting rights case, "It is a sordid business, this divvying us up by race."

The following year, as he rejected school integration plans, he said, "The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race."

Picking up from Shelby County

The Arizona controversy picked up from Roberts' consequential 2013 opinion that now prevents federal officials from pre-screening potentially discriminatory voting rules in states with histories of racial bias. Roberts said the problems that section of the Voting Rights Act was designed to correct no longer existed.

His decision in Shelby County v. Holder preserved the separate VRA section related to direct government discrimination and now at issue as the justices consider various standards for determining legislative intentions and when a person's right to vote is unconstitutionally impinged.