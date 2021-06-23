John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison after his extradition to the US was approved

John McAfee, the controversial antivirus software magnate who'd had multiple recent run-ins with the US law, has died at 75. CNN's Al Goodman reports.

John McAfee, the controversial antivirus software magnate who'd had multiple recent run-ins with the US law, has died at 75. McAfee was awaiting extradition in a Spanish prison after being charged with tax evasion in the United States last year.

McAfee was found dead in his cell in a prison near Barcelona on Wednesday around 1 p.m. ET and a medical examiner went to the scene, a spokeswoman for the Superior Court of Catalonia told CNN. She said the cause of death is under investigation.

A statement from the Catalonia regional government Justice Department, which manages prisons there, said that prison medical personnel and guards attempted to perform life-saving procedures after finding McAfee, but were unsuccessful. The statement said "everything indicates" that McAfee could have died by suicide.

His death came after a ruling from a three-judge panel at Spain's National Court in Madrid this week that McAfee could be extradited to the United States to face charges there. That decision could still have been appealed to a larger panel of judges at the same court, according to court documents.