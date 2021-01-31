John Kerry says current goals under Paris climate agreement 'inadequate' to reduce Earth's temperature

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and former Secretary of State John Kerry on the Biden administration's vision for climate action.

John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate, said Sunday that the current goals under the Paris climate agreement are not enough to achieve the mission to limit the Earth's temperature.

"The goals thus far have been inadequate ... The goal of achieving a 1.5˚(C) limitation on the rise of Earth's temperature is absolutely the appropriate goal, but the current promises of countries through the Paris Agreement, are insufficient to get the job done," Kerry told CNN's Fareed Zakaria on "GPS."

But, the former US secretary of state said, there was still time to do more when it comes to climate change.