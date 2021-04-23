John Kerry predicts that Biden's climate-focused jobs plan will attract Republican support

Kerry also expressed confidence during the town hall that the Biden administration's ambitious climate efforts will withstand potential attacks from future administrations opposed to combating climate change. Environmentally-conscious investment has been a theme of the administration's climate platform, with Kerry cheering the formation of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, a group of 43 banks representing 23 countries and $28.5 trillion in assets that have pledged to align with net-zero emissions by 2050, according to the United Nations.

"I'll tell you why this will stick -- because trillions of dollars are going to be spent and invested all around the world," he said during the town hall, adding that "that money that is being invested, no politician could come along and undo what is going to happen in the transformation of our economies on a global basis."