Joe Scarborough lambasts Capitol police: You opened the f***ing doors for them

Scarborough, once Trump's friend, was criticized for favoring Trump as a presidential candidate in 2016. The morning show host has become a fervent critic of the president and Republicans. In 2017, he announced he was leaving the Republican Party. On Thursday, he shared his rage about how the president stoked violence.

"He's an insurrectionist. There are no questions. He should be arrested today," Scarborough said, speaking about Trump's actions that led to Wednesday's violence. "He should be sent to jail today for insurrection against the United States of America."

Scarborough questioned the Capitol police's lack of action.

"Even as a member of Congress, I had to have my ID to get in," he said. "Why weren't the Capitol Hill police better prepared for this? Why wasn't the city of Washington, DC, better prepared for this?"

The morning show host also pointed out that this level of violence in official US government buildings hasn't happened since the War of 1812 when the British stormed Washington.