Joe Rogan wades into the anti-vaccination narrative on his Spotify podcast

Joe Rogan, one of the world's most popular podcast hosts, gave air to anti-vaccine narratives on his Spotify exclusive podcast.

On his Spotify exclusive podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan told listeners that if a 21-year-old asked him if they should get vaccinated, he would suggest no.

"People say, do you think it's safe to get vaccinated? I've said, yeah, I think for the most part it's safe to get vaccinated. I do. I do," Rogan said on the podcast. "But if you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no. Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person?"

"If you're a healthy person, and you're exercising all the time, and you're young, and you're eating well," Rogan continued, "like, I don't think you need to worry about this."

Media Matters brought attention to the podcast episode on Tuesday, which was released on April 23.