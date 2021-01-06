Joe Biden's economic agenda is suddenly alive again. America could use the jobs

Experts downgraded their predictions after the ADP employment report Wednesday showed 123,000 private-sector jobs were lost last month -- a far worse report than expected -- with most losses in the leisure and hospitality industry.

The December expectations fit right into the trend given Covid-19 infections continue to rise, states reimpose restrictions and weekly claims for unemployment benefits remain stubbornly high.

"Following a softer November employment report and a few weeks of rising initial jobless claims, another weak print (even slightly negative) would likely not be too surprising," wrote Veronica Clark, economist at Citi, in a note to clients.

The pandemic-sensitive sectors are more at risk to shed jobs again given the virus controlling measures across the country, Clark said. On top of that, the retail sector also likely didn't hire as many seasonal workers for the holidays.

The slowdown is a bad sign for the pace of the recovery in 2021 and a big call to action for the incoming Biden administration.