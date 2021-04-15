Joe Biden stands down at a critical juncture for police reform

An attorney for Toledo's family, Adeena Weiss-Ortiz, disputed the police account, stating the boy did not have a gun in his hand at the time he was shot. Weiss-Ortiz acknowledged that he could have had a gun in his hand during the encounter, but said he let go of whatever was in his hand when he turned to face the officer.

"The officer screamed at him, 'Show me your hands,' Adam complied, turned around, his hands were empty when he was shot in the chest at the hands of the officer," Weiss-Ortiz told reporters Thursday. "If you're shooting an unarmed child with his hands in the air, it is an assassination."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she did not see any evidence in body camera video that Toledo tried to shoot at officers before he was killed and she called on the Chicago police superintendent to change foot pursuit policies to better protect officers, suspects and bystanders.

"As a mom, this is not something you want children to see," Lightfoot said during a news conference Thursday where she said her city has been "traumatized by a long history of police violence and misconduct."

"We have to do better," Lightfoot said. "We can't afford to lose more lives."

Democrats struggle with messaging on police reform