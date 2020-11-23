Joe Biden nominates first woman to lead intelligence and first Latino to head homeland security

Biden in a statement described Monday's selections as "the crux" of a team charged with reasserting American leadership on the global stage in the aftermath of Trump's efforts to cut off multilateral diplomacy and wreck fragile pacts like the Iran nuclear deal.

"These individuals are equally as experienced and crisis-tested as they are innovative and imaginative," Biden said. "Their accomplishments in diplomacy are unmatched, but they also reflect the idea that we cannot meet the profound challenges of this new moment with old thinking and unchanged habits -- or without diversity of background and perspective. It's why I've selected them."

The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee immediately leaned on his Republican colleagues to confirm Haines to lead the intelligence community.

"Avril is smart and capable, with a background that will serve her well as Director of National Intelligence," Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said. "While I expect that she will face rigorous questioning from Senators on both sides of the aisle, the sooner we can get a confirmed DNI in place to start fixing the damage the last four years have done to our intelligence agencies, the better."