Joe Biden grieves Covid victims on eve of his inauguration: 'To heal, we must remember'

"I'll always be a proud son of the state of Delaware," Biden said at the Delaware National Guard headquarters in New Castle County. "Excuse the emotion," he said, tears streaming down his face, "but when I die, Delaware will be written on my heart and the hearts of all of us -- all the Bidens. We love you all. You've been there for us in the good and the bad."

He gave a moving tribute to his son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46, stating that he had hoped to see his son become president one day.

"We should be introducing him as president," he said.

The President-elect also noted the historical arc of his career witnessing the civil rights struggle as well as signs of progress in the United States. He said he came home to Wilmington, Delaware, from law school after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated -- inspired by the turmoil to become a public defender. In 2009, he made the journey to Washington with Barack Obama, who became the nation's first Black president. And he is returning to Washington, DC, this week "to meet a Black woman of South Asian descent, to be sworn in as President and vice president of the United States. That's America," he said Tuesday.