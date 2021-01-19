Joe Biden gives emotional farewell to Delaware as he departs for Washington on eve of his inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden gave an emotional speech in Delaware before he departs for Washington ahead of his inauguration tomorrow.

President-elect Joe Biden arrives in Washington Tuesday for the start of his inaugural ceremonies at a dark and solemn moment in American history, preparing to take his oath of office as the US approaches 400,000 coronavirus deaths and is more divided than at any time since the Civil War.

As he departed for the nation's capital, Biden gave an emotional farewell to his home state of Delaware, his voice breaking at times as he thanked the state's residents for believing in him as he set off on his journey in politics. He gave a moving tribute to his son Beau, who died of brain cancer, stating that he had hoped to see his son become President one day.

"I'll always be a proud son of the state of Delaware," Biden said, tears streaming down his face. "When I die, Delaware will be written on my heart."