Joe Biden confronts a leadership moment

While deaths are averaging a staggering 3,000 a day, those figures are expected to soon start falling as well since fatalities are a lagging indicator. Medical experts put the improving picture down to the easing of the Thanksgiving and Christmas and New Year holiday spike in infections. Social distancing measures may also be having an effect, but it's probably too early to conclude that vaccinations being rolled out are a major contributor.

But there is sign of hope here as well. Daily inoculation totals are now around 1.6 million. A total of 70 million doses have been distributed. More than 53 million have been administered -- though only 4.3% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Still, Biden's administration is on track to exceed his promise to get 100 million vaccines in arms by the end of his first 100 days in office.

But in a crisis this dire, every hour brings new challenges.

While Biden has restored almost daily briefings by government scientists, which were missing for many months under Trump, a proliferation of voices have sometimes caused confusion. This has increased pressure for clear and realistic messaging from the President. Biden's dialogue with the country has been complicated by the strict Covid-19 restrictions taken by his team, partly to set an example for Americans, that have curtailed his travel.