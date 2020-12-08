Jocelyn Benson: The terrifying moment armed people showed up at my home screaming falsehoods and obscenities about the election

In Michigan, attacks on our voters and their democracy escalated months ago, when Trump threatened to withhold emergency federal funding for a flooded community in our state, following my decision to merely mail publicly available information to every registered voter in Michigan on how to vote from home in this year's elections. (He ultimately backpedaled and did not follow through.) Just like several of my Republican and Democrat colleagues in other states, I took this action because it was critical to ensure all voters had equal access to information on how to vote remotely in the midst of the pandemic. Voters across the state responded by voting early or absentee in higher numbers than ever before, but the attacks on our system of voting and the effort to falsely erode voters' confidence in their right to vote from home grew from there.