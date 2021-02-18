Jobless claims jump: Another 861,000 Americans filed for initial benefits last week

On top of regular state claims, 516,299 Americans filed for benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides aid for people like the self-employed or gig workers. It was a sharp increase from the prior week. Added up, first-time claims actually stood at 1.4 million last week, not adjusted for seasonal swings.

Continued jobless claims, which count filings for at least two consecutive weeks, stood at 4.5 million in the week ended February 6.

More than 18 million people received benefits under the government's various programs in the week ended January 30.

America's unemployment rate dropped sharply as the economy partially reopened over the summer but the pace of improvements really slowed down in the autumn and winter months.

So what will speed things up again? Economists agree that the vaccine rollout, paired with warmer weather that allows more outdoor activities including eating at restaurants, will boost employment and allow more workers to get off benefits and back into the job market.

But it's only February and a lot of the nation is covered in snow. So it seems likely that it will take until after the pandemic anniversary for real improvements.