Jobless claims are on the rise again. But that doesn't mean the recovery is doomed

Claims for unemployment benefits recently fell to a pandemic-era low. But they rose again last week, muddying the picture of the US jobs recovery.

Another 744,000 American workers filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Labor Department. It was an increase from the week before, but more notably, it was far more claims than economists had predicted.

Just two weeks ago, initial jobless claims dropped to 658,000, the lowest level since the pandemic hit American shores. But since then, the trend in the data has reversed course.

But there is some good news: Conditions are much better than they were a year ago, when more than 6 million workers filed for unemployment assistance. Last week's March jobs report also showed that the recovery is chugging along, with 916,000 jobs added to the economy.