Jimmy Kimmel's interview with the MyPillow CEO got pretty weird

"I worry about you. I feel like you are maybe self-destructive," Kimmel told Lindell. "I feel like you're going to be out dressed as Spider-Man on Hollywood Boulevard at the end of this whole thing."

Discussing Lindell's claims, Kimmel pulled out a buzzer "for the lawyers, in case there's anything that we have to challenge."

"A lot of people didn't want you to come on this show," Kimmel said. "But I think it's important that we talk to each other." Lindell agreed and cheered Kimmel's sentiments.

Kimmel then made it clear that he doesn't believe there's "any validity to any of this stuff that you're saying."

He also noted that he thinks that "you could potentially draw a line" from Lindell's claims "to the riot we had at the Capitol where people were killed."

Lindell pushed back, raising more unsubstantiated beliefs about the election being rigged, claiming he had evidence proving this. Lindell has not provided substantive evidence, and his views have been widely debunked. In its lawsuit, Dominion has vowed to prove there is no evidence.