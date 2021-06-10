'Jill from Philly' meets the Queen

"She's not naïve to the importance of a world audience, she knows the expectations," says the acquaintance.

"I think the expectations are just that she be kind and warm," says Brower. "After this last year and the trauma of the pandemic, [Biden's] job is to remind the world that Americans care about what goes on beyond our borders. She is not arm candy."

'Caring too much about fashion is not her thing'

As with visits such as these in the past, dating pre-Jacqueline Kennedy up to Melania Trump, there will no doubt be some focus on how or what Biden might wear.

"The curse of the East Wing," says a former East Wing staffer from a previous administration, "is knowing whether we want it to or not there will be headlines about her clothes." The double-edged sword of fashion is that it can be the catalyst for a first lady "moment," but it can also distract from the serious work she brings to the table.