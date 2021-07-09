Jill Biden travels the South to plead with hesitant Americans to get their Covid-19 vaccines

Two of them are teenage girls with their mother, one is a middle-aged man who tells the first lady that some of his family members have gotten the shot, but some have not.

"Should I call them?" asks Biden, who doesn't appear to be joking.

Later, in the school's gymnasium, Biden tells a crowd of about 200 or so locals that earlier that morning at an exercise class near Washington, DC, the first lady was approached by a woman who told her she had lost four family members to Covid-19.

"She started to cry, telling me this story," said Biden, who went on to say the woman told her that the deaths inspired her to go out and personally get more than 140 people vaccinated.

"I think that's what each of us has to do," she said.

As Biden's tour across states with higher vaccine hesitancy has gone on -- she's been to Alabama, Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arizona, Florida, Missouri and West Virginia in recent weeks -- her message has grown increasingly more insistent; it now borders on anger.

"That's just not enough!" she said in her speech Thursday, when noting the low numbers of vaccinated Georgians.