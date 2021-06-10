Jill Biden meets and tours school with the Duchess of Cambridge

"It's very important to the foundation," she said. "As a teacher at the upper levels, if they don't have a good foundation, they fall so far behind. This is amazing to see how far advanced they are."

Before departing the school at the end of their event, Biden and the Duchess were each presented with small bouquets of local flowers, handed to them by two of the school's students.

Kate, with her husband the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has taken a larger public-facing role in recent years in the United Kingdom, championing causes including mental health, the overall well-being of children, the importance of sports and visual arts, as well as the importance of getting the Covid-19 vaccine. She posted a photo of herself on her social media accounts receiving her first dose on May 29.

Biden has also taken several recent trips to various parts of the United States encouraging people to get vaccinated. The meeting in England between Biden and the Duchess has been in the works for the last couple of weeks, a White House official tells CNN.