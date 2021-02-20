Jill Biden is hitting the ground running -- in all directions

"I can't remember a time when she didn't have a full plate," said Courtney O'Donnell, who served as Biden's communications director when Biden was second lady, and most recently took leave from her executive position at AirBnB to be Doug Emhoff's chief of staff on the Biden-Harris campaign. "For most people, it would be a lot. For her, this is natural."

Making her mark

Last week, when giant hearts popped up on the White House North Lawn, promoting care and kindness and unity, the gesture appeared sweet in its simplicity, but the making of a Valentine's Day message was for Biden as much a hands-on opportunity to build team morale at the White House -- and surprise her husband, the President.

Like so many teachers, Biden has a way, say those who know her, of leading people to complete one assignment only to come out the other end having accomplished several other objectives. The surprise hearts were completed in two days, one official said, and relied on ushers to stealthily relay messages about what was needed and maintenance workers to build and paint the hearts.

Biden herself snuck out of the residence in the evening before they were placed on the lawn, to sign one and check on progress, not telling President Joe Biden where she was going or why, so that he would be surprised when he awoke the next morning.