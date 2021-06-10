Jewish House Democrats condemn Omar for comparing US and Israel with Hamas and Taliban

In March, the chief prosecutor at the ICC announced plans for a formal investigation into alleged war crimes by Israel in the Palestinian territories, prompting an angry response from Israeli leaders. Alleged war crimes by Palestinian militant groups like Hamas will also be investigated, but Israeli officials have said they believe the court is operating outside the scope of its mandate, questioning its de facto assertion that a Palestinian state exists under international law.

The ICC has also previously authorized an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Afghanistan by US armed forces, the CIA and the Taliban.

Israel and the United States are not signatories to the Rome Statute which established the ICC in 2002, so the court's investigation and any eventual ruling carry less weight.

In a House Foreign Affairs hearing Monday, Omar had asked Blinken about the Biden administration's opposition to the ICC pursuing those investigations.