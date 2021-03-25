Jessica Walter, 'Arrested Development' and 'Archer' star, dies at 80

But it was her recent turn as Lucille Bluth on the cult classic series "Arrested Development" and as the voice of Malory Archer on the animated series "Archer" that expanded Walter's fan base and earned her more award nominations.

Tributes to Walter poured in Thursday on social media.

"This is so incredibly sad. I loved Jessica so much," director Paul Feig tweeted. "She was so funny and marched to the tune of her own drummer. A true original whom I had the honor of working with several times. So much love to you, Jessica. Rest In Peace."

David Cross, who costarred with her on "Arrested Development," tweeted that Walter was "an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent."

"I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her," he wrote. "Lucille Bluth is one of TV's greatest characters."

FX provided CNN with a statement from Adam Reed, creator and executive producer of "Archer."

"The Archer family is heartbroken to lose Jessica Walter, our beloved colleague and friend," the statement read. "Jessica was a consummate professional, an actor's actor, and the exact opposite of Malory Archer -- warm, caring, and kind, with an absolutely cracking sense of humor -- and it was both a privilege and a true honor to work with her over these many years. She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten."