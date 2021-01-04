Jeff Bezos, Jamie Dimon and Warren Buffett tried to solve health care. 3 years later, their company has shut down

Spokespeople for JPMorgan Chase and Amazon also confirmed to CNN Business that Haven was shutting down. Berkshire Hathaway was not immediately available for comment.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon wrote in an email to employees that was shared with CNN Business, "Haven worked best as an incubator of ideas, a place to pilot, test and learn -- and a way to share best practices across our companies. Our learnings have been invaluable."

Thurston told CNN Business that "moving forward, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. will...continue to collaborate informally to design programs tailored to address the specific needs of our individual employee populations and locations."

She added that "the Haven team made good progress exploring a wide range of healthcare solutions, as well as piloting new ways to make primary care easier to access, insurance benefits simpler to understand and easier to use, and prescription drugs more affordable."

Going forward, the three companies are expected to continue to focus on boosting the health care offerings for their own employees, especially as the Covid-19 vaccine becomes available to a wider group of Americans.