Jeff Bezos is stepping down as Amazon CEO

Nucleus Research analyst Daniel Elman said he's "not entirely surprised" to see the huge jump in annual sales "given the worldwide shift to e-commerce in light of the pandemic."

"With this change in consumer behavior likely to remain permanent, and Amazon's accelerating shipping and fulfillment speeds, the company's dominance as the go-to platform for e-commerce will remain unchallenged," Elman said.

For the current quarter, Amazon anticipates revenue will grow between 33% and 40% compared to the prior-year quarter to between $100 billion and $106 billion. The company also expects to incur approximately $2 billion in costs related to Covid-19 during the current quarter, putting quarterly income guidance at between $3 billion and $6.5 billion, compared to the $4 billion Amazon earned in the first quarter of 2020.

Bezos stepping down

Bezos said in his Tuesday letter that he is excited for the transition, which will free up more time for him to work on outside projects. As executive chair of Amazon, he will focus on "new products and early initiatives," he said.