Jeff Bezos is stepping down as Amazon CEO. He'll still have huge power at the company

The timing of Bezos' transition in many ways mirrors that of other Silicon Valley founders, for whom giving up the CEO title meant losing much of the harsh spotlight but not necessarily all of the power.

Google's cofounders, for example, forfeited their executive titles in 2019 amid mounting regulatory scrutiny of the company, but they remain on the board and hold a special class of stock that gives them voting control as shareholders.

Bezos doesn't have quite the same outsized shareholder voting power, but he remains Amazon's largest shareholder by a big margin. As of last month, Bezos owned 51.2 million shares — or around 10% — of Amazon common stock, much more than the next largest shareholder Vanguard Group, which holds around 6.5%.

That means if a shareholder initiative seeks to make a major change at the company, Bezos' voting power could give him some sway in the outcome, said Bailey.