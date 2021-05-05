Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to auction ticket for first space tourism flight

Jeff Bezos' space tourism company, Blue Origin, launched its New Shepard rocket nearly 65 miles into the sky. It's the 12th uncrewed test as the company works towards sending paying passengers to space.

Blue Origin — after spending more than six years developing its space tourism rocket, New Shepard — has finally set a date for its first commercial passenger mission, July 20, and announced that one of the first passengers will be the winner of an online auction.

Anyone can place a bid on the company's website, according to a tweet posted Wednesday morning. The first round of bidding will run from May 5 to 19, and the bids will be sealed, meaning nobody will be able to see how much other people offered. An unsealed round of bidding will begin May 19, and finally a live auction on June 12 will conclude the contest.

The proceeds from the auction will be donated to Club for the Future, a youth-focused foundation meant to inspire kids to study science and technology.

It's not clear how much the ticket is expected to fetch, nor did Blue Origin say who else will be on the first flight or how much they paid for their seats. The auctioned seat will be the only seat for sale to the public on this first flight, with the other seats filled by those selected by Blue Origin.